SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – The Smyrna Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for theft at Target.
Police say on January 9, a man walked into the Target located in the 800 block of Industrial Drive in Smyrna. The man took household goods, camping and fishing equipment off the shelves and walked out of the store, past all points of sale.
The man left the store in a beige-colored Pontiac van.
Anyone who sees the man or knows who he is should call Detective Allan Nabours with the Smyrna Police Department at 615-267-5434.
