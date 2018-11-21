Reginald McLemore

Reginald McLemore, 57, is wanted for aggravated assault.

 (Source: Franklin Police Department)

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A man accused of repeatedly slashing a woman outside her Franklin home is in custody, Franklin Police said on Wednesday.

Police said Reginald McLemore, 57, is accused of repeatedly slashing a Franklin woman outside a home on Cedar Drive around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday. An acquaintance dropped him off at the jail on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim has non-critical injuries to her face and body.

Police said McLemore and the victim know each other.

McLemore is wanted for aggravated assault.

