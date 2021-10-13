Donte Bell Jr.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man wanted for shooting his girlfriend and leaving her suffering in a parking lot has been arrested by Metro Police. 18-year-old Donte Bell Jr. was arrested inside a Dickerson Pike market while carrying a loaded handgun and over $1,500 in cash. Multiple bags of marijuana were found in his vehicle. 

Police say Bell shot his girlfriend at her Dellway Villa Road apartment on October 4th and left her on the parking lot pavement. Police say the girlfriend had a broken leg that was caused by the bullet. 

Bell is in jail on a $97,500 bond. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.