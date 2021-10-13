NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man wanted for shooting his girlfriend and leaving her suffering in a parking lot has been arrested by Metro Police. 18-year-old Donte Bell Jr. was arrested inside a Dickerson Pike market while carrying a loaded handgun and over $1,500 in cash. Multiple bags of marijuana were found in his vehicle.
Police say Bell shot his girlfriend at her Dellway Villa Road apartment on October 4th and left her on the parking lot pavement. Police say the girlfriend had a broken leg that was caused by the bullet.
Bell is in jail on a $97,500 bond.
