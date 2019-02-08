The man wanted after shooting at a Columbia police officer has been arrested in Michigan, according to the TBI.

Jamal Jamel Gardner, who fled Columbia after shooting at an officer on early Sunday morning, was captured in Detroit, MI, by U.S. Marshals.

Gardner is currently in the Wayne County (MI) Jail.

He had been placed on the TBI Most Wanted list earlier this week.