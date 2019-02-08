The man wanted after shooting at a Columbia police officer has been arrested in Michigan, according to the TBI.
The man at the center of an ongoing manhunt in Columbia was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Top 10 Most Wanted on Sunday night.
Jamal Jamel Gardner, who fled Columbia after shooting at an officer on early Sunday morning, was captured in Detroit, MI, by U.S. Marshals.
Gardner is currently in the Wayne County (MI) Jail.
He had been placed on the TBI Most Wanted list earlier this week.
UPDATE: Wanted Top Ten Most Wanted fugitive Jamal Jamel Gardner has been captured in Detroit, Michigan by @USMarshalsGov.Thanks for helping us to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/DJd2XnrVY8— TBI (@TBInvestigation) February 9, 2019
