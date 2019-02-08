jamal gardner web.jpg

Jamal J. Gardner (Courtesy: Columbia PD)

The man wanted after shooting at a Columbia police officer has been arrested in Michigan, according to the TBI.

Jamal Jamel Gardner, who fled Columbia after shooting at an officer on early Sunday morning, was captured in Detroit, MI, by U.S. Marshals.

Gardner is currently in the Wayne County (MI) Jail.

He had been placed on the TBI Most Wanted list earlier this week.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.