SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) – The Spring Hill Police are requesting assistance in locating a man who shoplifted from a local Lowe’s earlier this month.
Police are looking for a man who went into the Spring Hill Lowe’s on January 12 and allegedly shoplifted over $1,000 worth of merchandise, officials said.
Authorities believe this man is also responsible for a similar theft at a Lowe’s in Clarksville, TN.
Spring Hill Police asks if anyone has any information regarding this investigation to report it here.
