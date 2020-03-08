PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) – Police in Portland are looking for a man who has an active arrest warrant for rape of a child under 12 years old out of Kentucky.
Police say Paul Joseph Riley was last seen Sunday morning on foot in the area of Coker Ford Road in Portland.
Anyone with information on Riley’s whereabouts should contact the Portland Police Department at 615-325-3434 or the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at 615-452-2616.
