NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are searching for a man wanted for questioning regarding a murder on Aug. 13 inside a home on Shelby Avenue.
Police say Evan Smith-Erving, 23, is wanted for questioning in the murder of 23-year-old Robert Coughlin, who was shot and killed inside a home in the 600 block of Shelby Avenue.
Smith-Erving is the registered owner of a silver Mercedes-Benz C320 with Tennessee tag 2U97Y6. The car left the immediate area at the time of the fatal shooting.
Officers have been working to find Smith-Erving and his Mercedes for several days.
Anyone who knows of Smith-Erving or his car's whereabouts (surveillance photos attached) should contact Crime Stoppers. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.