MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted for first degree murder charges stemming from a shooting outside a club in Orlando, Florida was arrested Thursday evening in Murfreesboro by U.S. Marshals.
Notier Misael Gomez is facing first degree murder charges for the January 26, 2019 murder of Keveon Smith in Orlando. Officials say Gomez and two other men shot and killed Smith. Two additional victims were injured in the shooting.
Gomez was arrested at the 2100 block of Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro. He is being held in Rutherford County Jail until he is extradited to Orange County, Florida.
