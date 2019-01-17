NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking the state to be on the lookout for a man wanted for murder, kidnapping, and robbery among other crimes out of Hamilton County.
James David Robinson, 42, was added to the TBI's Top Ten Most Wanted list on Thursday night. Robinson is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Charges against Robinson include first degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery, interference with a 911 call, false imprisonment, and criminal conspiracy. Robinson is considered armed and dangerous.
If you see him, do not approach him and call 1 (800) TBI-FIND. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to Robinson's arrest.
