MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A man who was wanted out of Missouri for second-degree murder was taken into custody in Clarksville last week.
Clarksville Police say they were notified by the Cape Girardeau Police Department in Missouri on Wednesday about their search for Brandon Pratt. He is reportedly a suspect in a home invasion where the homeowner was killed.
On Friday around 3 a.m., Pratt was arrested at a home on Sampson Street.
He is currently at the Montgomery County jail awaiting extradition to Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.