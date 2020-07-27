Murder suspect arrested
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A man who was wanted out of Missouri for second-degree murder was taken into custody in Clarksville last week. 

Clarksville Police say they were notified by the Cape Girardeau Police Department in Missouri on Wednesday about their search for Brandon Pratt. He is reportedly a suspect in a home invasion where the homeowner was killed. 

On Friday around 3 a.m., Pratt was arrested at a home on Sampson Street. 

He is currently at the Montgomery County jail awaiting extradition to Missouri. 

