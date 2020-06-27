FRANKLIN COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened around 7 p.m. in the Pleasant Grove Road area.
According to officials, one victim sustained gunshot wounds after a disturbance with Brent Moon.
Officials are working to track down the whereabouts of Moon in regards to this incident for questioning.
He is believed to be traveling in a silver Ford Fusion car.
If you know anything regarding Moon's whereabouts, you are asked to not make any contact with him and contact local law enforcement immediately.
