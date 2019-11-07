CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are looking for a man who deposited a counterfeit check in a compromised credit union account.
Police say the man unsuccessfully tried to deposit several counterfeit checks for almost $5,000 on a woman's compromised credit union account. However, one counterfeit check was successfully deposited to her account from a Nashville business. The check was for $499 and was deposited to her account on Sept. 19 in Clarksville.
The suspect and the car he was driving were caught on surveillance video.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Bartel at 931-648-0656, ext. 5144, Tipsline at 931-645-8447, or go online and submit an anonymous tip at P3tips.com/591.
