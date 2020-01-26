HERMITAGE, TN. (WSMV) - Police are charging 42-year-old Ronald Dickens with criminal homicide in the murder of his wife over the weekend.
Shawnton Clay, 30, was found dead in their home at the Avalon Apartments in Hermitage Saturday afternoon.
Family and friends forced their way into the apartment after not hearing from Clay Saturday and her not showing up for work.
The medical examiner is working now to determine the cause of death.
Police say Dickens may be driving the victim's 2017 black Toyota Camry with license plate T4522V.
Dickens and Clay were married in 2018 and were believed to be going through a divorce or annulment.
If you spot him, you are asked to contact police at 615-862-8600.
