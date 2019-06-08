CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is searching for a man who is a suspect in the Wednesday night fatal shooting in the parking lot of Longhorn Steakhouse in Clarksville.
Police say they have warrants on file for two counts of criminal homicide for 36-year-old Michael Clarence Craft.
Craft, according to police, has a street name of "Hulk." He is six feet tall, weighs 290 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you see him, call 911.
Craft should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police have searched multiple locations but have been unable to find him.
Anyone with additional information on the case should contact Detective Lee with Clarksville PD at 931-648-0656, ext. 5295. Anonymous tips can be sent by calling the Tipsline at 931-645-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.