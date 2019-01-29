COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted on murder charges in Coffee County was arrested last week in Cookeville, according to a news release.
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported Miguel Sanders, 45, of Nashville, was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping, tampering with evidence, coercion of a witness, two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated assault and employing a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.
Sanders was arrested Jan. 24 after the sheriff’s office’s warrant division received a tip about Sanders’ whereabouts.
Deputies and Cookeville Police officers found Sanders and Sarah Helton, 35, in a parking lot on 16th Street. Both were arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail.
Helton was wanted for the sale and delivery of meth in Putnam County.
The sheriff’s office also arrested Autumn Nichols, 38, Janna Nichols, 32, and Adam Cashion, 31 at a residence on Lollar Road in Baxter, TN, on Jan. 23 in connection with the case.
Sanders was charged with evading arrest in Putnam County and transported to Overton County. His bond was set at $750,000.
Helton was charged with sale and delivery of meth. Her bond was set at $50,000.
Autumn Nichols was transported to Overton County for violation of probation.
Janna Nichols was charged with violation of community corrections.
Cashion was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation. His bond was set at $5,000.
