SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Sumner County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for attempted first-degree murder.

Officials say 18-year-old Lonezz Rickman, also known as "T", is wanted for attempted first-degree murder and theft over $10,000. On Tuesday at around 8:30 a.m., deputies and detectives responded to an address on Santa Monica Blvd. in Gallatin after someone saw a man lying in the street. Deputies determined the man had been shot in the upper leg, had his car stolen and his female friend kidnapped. 

The victim told authorities he knew the suspect. His car was found along with his kidnapped friend in Nashville later that day. His friend was not injured. 

Rickman is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 615-451-3838. 

