NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted for an April 2019 murder on Jefferson Street is now in custody.
Police say 28-year-old Dvontay Hyde was arrested at a home on Brickdale Lane Thursday night on first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery charges. Hyde had been wanted for the murder of 38-year-old Robert Shields in the parking lot of Elk Lodge on Jefferson Street. He is jailed in lieu of a $250,000 bond.
Another suspect, 23-year-old James Jones, remains at large.
The investigation shows Shields was leaving the lodge on Sunday morning, April 28, 2019, and was carrying money related to a Saturday night party when he was confronted and fatally shot.
Jones is also wanted for the Feb. 7, 2019 murder of Deshawn Ellison, 23. Ellison was shot and killed at an apartment on 9th Ave. North.
Anyone who sees Jones or knows of his whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers.
Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.