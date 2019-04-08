CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for an wanted for aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping last month.
Clarksville Police said a 22-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot at 360 Kraft Street when Justin White, 37 entered the passenger side door with a handgun.
Police said White told the victim to take him to apartments at 500 Kraft Street.
Once at the apartment complex, the victim was taken behind another apartment building where another person was waiting with a gun. The victim said $1,600 was taken from him.
The suspects fled the scene.
Justin White was identified as one of the suspects. Police believe this was not a random act.
White is described to be 5'8" and weighs 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said White should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have information about the incident, contact Clarksville Police at 931-648-0656, etc. 5159, call the Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.