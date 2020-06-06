FRANKLIN, TENN. (WSMV) - Franklin Police are seeking the assistance of the community to track down a man wanted for Aggravated Assault.
48-year-old Patrick Petway is wanted after stabbing a man in the chest on Friday night during an argument on Natchez Street.
The victim is currently in stable condition.
Petway is possibly driving a white Buick.
If you have information on Patrick Petway’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.