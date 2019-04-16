WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - The search for a man the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office considered armed and dangerous is over.
John Benchoff, also known as John Butler, was arrested early Tuesday morning.
The sheriff’s office said Benchoff was wanted on multiple felony warrants.
Benchoff, 37, was seen on Monday in the 6700 block of Highway 13 South where he evaded law enforcement. He was wearing black shorts and a dark T-shirt. He is 6’ and weighs about 150 pounds. He has very short, shaved brown hair and blue eyes.
