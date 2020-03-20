SMYRNA, TN. (WSMV) - Smyrna Police need the communities assistance with identifying a man that robbed a gas station at gunpoint on March 3.
An unidentified man walked into the BP gas station at 33 North Lowry Street in Smyrna armed with a pistol with a laser attached.
He is described as a slim, black male wearing a black hoodie and black Adidas sweatpants with three white lines on the outside of both legs.
His face was covered with a red mask during the incident.
Anyone with information related to this robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Sgt. Elstran with Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5451 or clete.elstran@townofsmyrna.org.
