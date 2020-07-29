NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are searching for a man who robbed a Dollar General while armed with a knife.
Police say the man walked into the Dollar General located in the 3000 block of Gallatin Pike at around 9 a.m. Wednesday. He went up to the clerk and demanded cash, then fled after the clerk complied.
The man has a beard and mustache and stands about 6-feet, 2-inches tall with a large build.
Anyone who recognizes the man from the surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. Click here to submit an anonymous tip.
