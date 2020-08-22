NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are searching for a gunman who murdered a clerk at a Dickerson Pike business early Saturday morning.
Police say the gunman murdered clerk Maged Ghaly, 49, at 12:17 a.m. at Danial Market, located in the 2500 block of Dickerson Pike. The incident appears to stem from an attempted robbery.
Anyone who recognizes the gunman is asked to call Crime Stoppers. A reward is also being offered.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
