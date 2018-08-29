Kyle Brauer just moved to Sylvan Park in Nashville. He had only been living there 48 hours when his canoe vanished; someone swiped it in the middle of the day.
"It's just aggravating because they steal my canoe. Then tomorrow it's a little girls bike. The next day someone's golf set or work tools," said Brauer.
Brauer posted on the Sylvan Park Neighborhood Association Facebook page, and the power of social media quickly prevailed.
Someone commented, "when was it stolen? Play It Again Sports in Brentwood posted one two days ago."
Turns out the thieves had sold it to the used sporting goods store for about $100.
"I said, 'was there a piece of green rope attached to the handle,'" said Brauer.
"I was like, 'yep, this is your canoe,'" said Newt Parrish, the assistant manager at Play It Again Sports.
Perhaps even more satisfying than reuniting the canoe with its rightful owner was the fact that Brauer and the store employees watched as the alleged thieves were taken away in handcuffs because the duo came back trying to sell more stuff.
"I pulled up and there were about six or seven cops and I saw them in the back of the squad car," said Brauer.
"We had a bunch of people at the front kind of looking and peeking around kind of excited," said Parrish.
The suspects, Christopher Rye and Tonnie Daggett, had outstanding warrants.
They've bonded out of jail, but did not want to comment.
Meanwhile, Brauer has gone fishing.
"I've got the fishing poles in the cab, we're gonna hit the pond right now and see if they're biting," said Brauer.
Unfortunately the store will have to eat the $100 they spent to buy the canoe, but Parrish said still, "it was just nice doing the right thing for someone."
