NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was arrested after reportedly urinating on a man waiting in line to get into a bar on Broadway.
Metro Police say the victim smelled of urine while he told officers he was standing outside of Honky Tonk Central waiting to get inside when he was urinated on. The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Brian Jones.
According to court papers, Jones admitted to urinating on the victim and said it was a mistake. Officials say he smelled like alcohol and was unsteady on his feet.
He was charged with assault and public intoxication.
