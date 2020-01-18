GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One man was found dead in an early morning house fire in Goodlettsville Saturday.
Crews at the scene tell us they responded to the fire on Hardaway Drive just after 1 a.m.
The fire marshal confirms they found one man dead after the fire was put out. It's believed that the male resident of the home was the victim, along with two pets in the home.
According to the fire chief, the cause is still under investigation.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.