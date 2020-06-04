NASHVILLE (WSMV) - 22-year-old Daniel J. Lane of Franklin, surrendered himself to Davidson County Detention Center late Thursday afternoon for booking on warrants stemming from actions following Saturday's protest.
With a crowd around him, Lane was photographed while spray painting the side of a marked police car outside of the Central District.
The 2018 model Ford may be a total loss pending a report from the damage estimator after others smashed out the windows and caused significant damage to the car.
Lane is being charged with aggravated rioting and felony vandalism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.