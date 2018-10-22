NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Metro Police say a man has turned himself in for his connection to the fatal shooting of Kevin Stewart outside an Antioch IHOP last week.
The admitted shooter, 23-year-old Larico Nelson, surrendered his legally-owned pistol to police officers and gave a full statement to detectives at South Precinct on Monday morning.
He told police that he shot Stewart out of self-defense and was not arrested.
Nelson told police that the incident occurred when Stewart approached his SUV and asked who was banging on Stewart's car window.
According to Nelson, a woman who was not involved with the shooting thought someone stole her phone, and was knocking on car windows asking for it back.
Detectives believe Stewart mistakenly connected that woman with Nelson and his friends in the Audi SUV.
Nelson, the driver of the Audi SUV, reported that Stewart was armed and raised a pistol at him. Nelson then shot Stewart and drove away.
Witnesses told police that they saw the pistol on the ground beside Stewart after he was shot, but officers did not recover the gun.
The investigation remains active and on-going. Stay with News4 for updates.
