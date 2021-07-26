NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police say a man has turned himself in after robbing a realtor at gunpoint on July 20th.
Police say Deontaye Gooch-Blacksmith, 18, is the person responsible.
Gooch-Blacksmith stole the realtor's Toyota, but that has since been recovered.
He is being held in the Downtown Detention Center this morning.
Gooch-Blacksmith was also arrested for Aggravated Robbery in 2019 at a Love's Travel Stop on W. Trinity Lane.
An investigation is underway after two people were injured in a shootout on Trinity Lane overnight.
