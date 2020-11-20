PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) –Deputies have arrested Brian Allen Hodges for trying to hire a hitman to kill Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputy John Frazier.
Deputy Frazier is married to Hodges’s mother.
On November 18th, Hodges met with an undercover agent posing as a hitman. Investigators learned in that meeting that Hodges intentions were real after Hodges agreed to pay $10,000 for the hit.
Hodges has previous arrests for drug charges, domestic assault, and burglary. He is being held without bond until his court date on November, 23rd.
