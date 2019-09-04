A man with a gun tried to stop suspects running away after a shoe heist in Madison.
Dujuan Thomas recorded video of the man trying to stop the shoe thieves outside of the DSW on Gallatin Pike N, Saturday afternoon.
“It was shocking,” Thomas said.
Thomas had been inside the DSW store with his grandmother when he saw the group of women come in.
“All of a sudden they just grabbed a whole bunch of boxes of Nike shoes and just ran out of the door,” Thomas said. “We went to the door and there was a man in plain clothes with a gun pulled directly at them.”
The man in the video told News4 he was in the parking lot when he heard people yelling and running out of the store. He says he jumped out of his car and went to the suspect’s car, telling the group to get out. The car instead started inching towards him, so he pulled his gun.
“He was telling them to get out of their vehicle, and even the store manager was announcing as well, get out of your vehicle,” Thomas said.
The second the man moved slightly out of the way of the car, the suspects took off and got away.
“The manager did get their license plate, but they still haven’t found them from what I’ve heard,” Thomas said.
The man who tried to stop the suspects does have a concealed carry license.
Police say this is an aggravated assault investigation since the suspects were accelerating toward the man trying to stop them.
