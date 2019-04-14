MADISON, TN (WSMV) - A man suffered from minor injuries after injuring himself while trying to get out of the way of a moving train.
According to investigators, the man was sleeping on the railroad tracks when he woke up to the sound of a train coming and tried getting up and out of the way. The man reportedly fell near the tracks in the process, causing his injuries.
He was taken to an area hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.