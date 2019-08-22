MADISON, TN (WSMV) - A good samaritan spoke to News4 after he helped a woman and her passenger out of a car after a violent crash.
The crash happened Wednesday on Old Hickory Boulevard. Police say the woman was driving westbound when a car bumped into her. The woman then lost control of her car, which then flipped several times. Four people then rushed over to help her and the passenger escape the car just before it caught on fire.
"Fear wasn't in my mind at all," Elijah Blacksmith said. "It was more about getting everyone out. I'm sure everyone was more scared than I was."
Police are still looking for the car that caused the wreck.
