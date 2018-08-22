Officials with the Columbia Police Department confirmed that a man was shot near the Omega Market & Diner in Columbia on Wednesday.
A patrol officer was on the 1200 block of Woodland Street when he found a man laying in the street. At first, it appeared the man had been hit by a car. Officers confirmed that the man had been shot at least once.
Police say the victim was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center via LifeFlight. His condition is currently unknown.
Police are still investigating the shooting. There is currently no suspect description.
