NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An unidentified man has been taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the foot on Sunday afternoon.
Police responded to a call at the intersection of North Hill Street and Lewis Street around 2:40 p.m. for a man who was shot in the foot.
The victim told police he knows who shot him.
The suspect was a black male wearing a hoodie and dark pants. He fled the scene in a gray vehicle.
Police are actively investigating this and News4 will bring you all the updates as the come in.
