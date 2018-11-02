Officials with the Murfreesboro Police Department said a man was injured in a shooting Friday night.
The victim was taken to St. Thomas Rutherford via private vehicle. Police have responded to the emergency department to investigate the shooting.
Police believe the shooting happened in Murfreesboro around 7:00 p.m. but are unsure of an exact location at this time. There is no word yet on the victim's condition.
The incident is unrelated to the shooting at a barber shop that happened Friday afternoon.
