ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - A man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries overnight after he was stabbed by his wife.
Metro Police say they responded to the stabbing at a home on Haskell Drive around 1:30 a.m.
According to officers, the victim's wife stabbed him in his stomach. They say his injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.
Police did not say what led up to the stabbing or if the woman will be facing any charges.
