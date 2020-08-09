NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that occurred at an Exxon station at 2200 Brick Church Pike around 9:15 p.m.
According to police, one man was shot at least one time in the back and appears to have serious injuries.
The victim was transported to the hospital by Nashville Fire Department.
News4 is at the scene and working to gather more information.
