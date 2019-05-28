Cell phone video shows 21-year-old Harrison Hester climbing on a cliff in an area known as “party cove” along the Harpeth River in Cheatham County.
“I didn’t even really want to jump, I just wanted to explore. That’s why I was climbing up so high,” Hester said. “On the way back down I slipped and that’s the last thing I remember.”
Hester said he was about 50 feet up when he fell.
“I hit like 30 different rocks on the way down,” Hester said. “I shouldn’t be alive right now.”
Friends and strangers rushed to help him as onlookers called 911.
Hester was flown to Vanderbilt where he was treated for several injuries.
“I have some fractures and some splits in the back of my head. My orbital’s broken,” Hester said.
Just released from the hospital Hester said he wants people to learn from him.
“I’m lucky to be alive honestly. What I would say to anyone who would even attempt to do something like this is that it’s not worth it, you can lose your life,” Hester said. “Just be safe, don’t take any unnecessary risks.”
Hester said it’s a miracle he survived, and others could not be so lucky.
“I’m happy to be here with my family, with people that care about me,” Hester said. “Just stay safe this summer, it’s not worth it.”
