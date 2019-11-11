NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was shot in the face Monday night in Antioch, but police say the injuries are not life-threatening.
The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m on the 3500 block of Murfreesboro Pike.
Police told News4 the shooting was not self-inflicted, and they are currently investigating the situation.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
