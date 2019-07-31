HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - A man is recovering from minor injuries after being shot overnight at a home on Boyd Street in Hopkinsville, KY.
According to our news partners at WKDZ Radio, police were called to the scene around 4 a.m. and found Robert Armour with injuries to his ear. A shell casing was found but there were no reports of shots fired.
Armour is expected to recover from his injuries. Details about the shooting are not immediately clear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.