NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is recovering from minor injuries after a shooting near Clifton Avenue on Sunday night.
According to Metro Police, officers spoke with the victim around 9 p.m. on the 3400 block of Percy Priest Drive who told them he was sitting in his vehicle and was grazed by a bullet when someone started shooting at him. He told investigators he did not see who did it to him and drove away.
Officers observed several bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
