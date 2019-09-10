MADISON, TN (WSMV) - A man is facing life-threatening injuries after Metro police responded to a shooting in Madison overnight.
Metro Police were dispatched to an apartment on the 600 block of North Dupont Avenue around 12:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man shot in the chest with a lot of blood and bloody clothes at the scene.
The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police are still searching for a suspect but have no description or motive at this time.
Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
