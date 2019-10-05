NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man has life threatening injuries after being hit by a car at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Lafayette Street.
Police say the man darted out into Lafayette Street right into the path of a car. He was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries and police say he was possibly intoxicated.
The driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police are also talking to a witness.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.