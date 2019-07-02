News4 Accident Generic

LEWISBURG, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with THP say a man who got out of his car on the shoulder of I-65 was struck and killed by another driver late Monday night.

According to THP, a 2007 Chrysler Sebring driven by 21-year-old Caymen Edwards was broken down around midnight and parked on the right shoulder of I-65 north at mile marker 34 next to the second lane. Edwards got outside of the vehicle.

A 2018 Volvo TT driven by 31-year-old Elton Johnson from Mansura, LA was traveling northbound and crossed the white line, striking Edwards. Edwards landed in the middle of the right shoulder. Johnson left the scene and went to Loves Truck Stop off Exit 46.

Edwards, of Ardmore, TN, was killed in the crash. A passenger in Johnson's vehicle was not injured.

THP said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. No charges are expected.

Metro Police have arrested two 16-year-olds after an investigation which led to the recovery of two guns, including an AR-15 rifle.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018. He's happy to be Working 4 You!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.