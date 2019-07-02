LEWISBURG, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with THP say a man who got out of his car on the shoulder of I-65 was struck and killed by another driver late Monday night.
According to THP, a 2007 Chrysler Sebring driven by 21-year-old Caymen Edwards was broken down around midnight and parked on the right shoulder of I-65 north at mile marker 34 next to the second lane. Edwards got outside of the vehicle.
A 2018 Volvo TT driven by 31-year-old Elton Johnson from Mansura, LA was traveling northbound and crossed the white line, striking Edwards. Edwards landed in the middle of the right shoulder. Johnson left the scene and went to Loves Truck Stop off Exit 46.
Edwards, of Ardmore, TN, was killed in the crash. A passenger in Johnson's vehicle was not injured.
THP said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. No charges are expected.
Metro Police have arrested two 16-year-olds after an investigation which led to the recovery of two guns, including an AR-15 rifle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.