NASHVILLE,TN (WSMV) - A 54-year-old man was struck and killed by a WeGo bus on 8th Ave near the Gulch.
According to police, the crash happened in the 600 block of 8th Ave. right by the intersection of Gleaves Street.
Police say the man, identified as Michael Owens, was walking northbound as well bus was traveling northbound. The man then stumbled on the sidewalk and was hit by the rear wheel and killed immediately.
This morning's death of pedestrian Michael Owens, 54, who was struck by a @WeGoTransit bus, appears to be a tragic accident. Owens, while on an 8th Av N sidewalk, lost his balance and fell into the street as the bus was passing him. pic.twitter.com/uyh11lsW3F— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 10, 2019
Police say this appears to be a tragic accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.