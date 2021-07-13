NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police need your help finding the person who broke into Daddy's Dogs and stole their safe.
The burglary happened on July 7th at the Centennial Boulevard location at 1:30 in the morning. The person broke into the back side of the business, picked up the safe and drove away with it.
If you recognize this person, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
