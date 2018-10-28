NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- After a shocking crime and arrest, Metro police are again warning drivers about the dangers of leaving your car unlocked with the keys inside.
Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Dept. said a man was arrested and charged Sunday after stealing a car left running with the driver's 10-year-old daughter sitting in the back seat.
The incident happened outside the Shell gas station at 822 Murfreesboro Pike around 7 a.m.
Police said 42-year-old Michael Wayne Cook jumped into a 2005 Dodge Stratus left running and unlocked at gas pump.
The female driver left her 10-year-old daughter in the car while she went into the store to pay for gas. The woman told police she looked out the window of the store and saw someone driving away in her car with her daughter.
After a short drive, Cook pulled into another Shell gas station on Fesslers Lane and dropped off the girl unharmed.
Hermitage Precint officers and detectives worked with the woman to track the car by GPS to a location in Clarksville.
Police in Clarksville found the car abandoned on Kraft Street.
Officers canvased the area looking for a man that matched the description of the car theif -- about three blocks away from the car, officers came across Cook, who had the vehicle's key in his jacket pocket.
Cook was transported back to Nashville where he confessed to Metro detectives that he took the car with the girl inside.
Cook was charged with aggravated kidnapping and vehicle theft. He is being held at the Davidson Co. Jail in lieu of a $56,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.