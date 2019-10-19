NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating what appears to be a domestic stabbing in Antioch.
Police say officers responded to a stabbing call on Wildgrove Drive at around 7:31 a.m. Saturday after neighbors heard someone screaming outside. The neighbors then found 41-year-old Maria Flor Salvador lying in a driveway.
Then the neighbors saw Salvador's husband, 53-year-old Eric Lopez, sitting in a Dodge Ram pickup truck parked in the driveway. The neighbors then called 911.
Officers arrived and helped paramedics get Salvador into am ambulance while Lopez motioned with a large knife while seated inside the truck. As officers attempted to persuade Lopez to get out of the truck, he started to stab himself.
Lopez then tried to drive away, hitting an unoccupied police car and a car with someone inside during the process. The truck then spun out into a nearby yard.
As officers deployed spike strips, Lopez got out of the truck with the knife in his hands and began walking towards officers. Lopez was then tased and taken into custody.
One of Salvador's relatives told police that Salvador and Lopez had been having a domestic dispute for the past two weeks. Police believe Saturday morning's incident happened as Salvador was leaving to go to work. The couple's four children were asleep when their mother was stabbed and were in bed when officers went inside the home to check on them.
Police have issued arrest warrants charging Lopez with aggravated assault on an officer, advancing on police with a knife and felony reckless endangerment for crashing into someone's car.
Lopez will be arrested once he is released from the hospital.
