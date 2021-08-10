NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person was arrested after stabbing a man in June of 2021.
On June 18, 2021, Brian Barrett, 49, became upset after his girlfriend and another man were having a verbal argument in the area of I40 west exit ramp to Stewarts Ferry Pike.
After the altercation, Barrett approached the man and instructed him to not speak with his girlfriend anymore.
Barrett, carrying a large hunting knife, stabbed the victim in the left him before leaving.
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment.
Barrett is held on an $85,000 bond.
